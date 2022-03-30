Several local farmers were winners in the 2021 Kansas Soybean and Corn contests.
According to news on the Kansas Soybean Facebook page, the following were recognized for 2021.
* Olson Family Farms of Brown County for submitting the third-place entry in the north-northeast conventional till division of the yield contest. The Pioneer Seeds P39A45X beans yielded 90.54 bushels per acre and were planted April 6. The Olsons also took third place in the value contest with a premium of $1.33.
* Michael Oltjen of Brown County for submitting the first-place entry in the north-northeast conventional till division of the yield contest. The Golden Harvest GH3728X beans yielded 97.10 bushels per acre and were planted April 27 in 15-inch rows at a seeding rate of 146k.
* Henry Farms of Brown County for submitting the third-place entry in the north-northeast no-till division of the yield contest. The Pioneer Seeds P39A45X beans yielded 89.64 bushels per acre and were planted May 2 in 15-inch rows at a seeding rate of 160k. Henry Farms also submitted the top entry in the 2021 Kansas Soybean Value Contest at a 10.5% premium of $1.37.
* Brandon Geiger of Doniphan County for submitting the second-place entry in the north-northeast conventional till division of the yield contest. The Golden Harvest GH3728X beans yielded 94.97 bushels per acre and were planted April 4 in 20-inch rows at a seeding rate of 140k.
* HBJ Farms of Doniphan County for submitting the top dryland yield in the 2021 Kansas Soybean Yield Contest. The Taylor Seed Farms 370XF beans yielded 97.61 bushels per acre. The field was no-till, planted in 15-inch rows at a seeding rate of 135k.
In other farming news, the Kansas Corn Organization announced the winners of the Kansas Corn Yield contest for 2021.
In the Northeast/District 7, in Irrigated land, Dean and Victor Menold of Brown County took 2nd place with a yield of 276.68 bushel/acre with Beck's Hybrids 6256AM.
In that same division, David Olson of Brown County took third, with a yield of 270.06 bushel/acre using Pioneer P1572AM.
In the North Northeast/District 10, dryland division, Jason Taylor of Doniphan County was awarded first place with a yield of 305.02 bushels per acre, using Taylor Seed Farms 8013 variety of corn.
In that same district, also in the dryland division, Alex Noll of Doniphan County took third place with a yield of 248.42 bushels per acre, using DEKALB DKC66-75RIB variety of corn.
In the irrigated division of District 10, Traci Noll inDoniphan County won second place with a yield of 248.74 bushels per acre, using DEKALB DKC66-75RIB variety of corn.
