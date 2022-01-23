Local firefighters battled two structure blazes Friday night in Hiawatha.
Hiawatha Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon said the call for the first fire came at 8 p.m. at 800 North Eighth Street. He said firefighters arrived by 8:08 p.m. and the house was fully engulfed.
Residents were at home at the time of the fire and made it out safely, said Sheldon, who noted that firefighters had trouble venting the fire due to the tin roof. He said city maintenance crews arrived and help remove the tin from the roof.
"Once we got that off, we were able to vent it and control the fire better," he said.
Sheldon said they were able to get the fire under control by about 10:15 p.m. and returned to the station around 12:30 p.m. He credited not only the city maintenance crews, but Hiawatha Police, Brown County Sheriff, Town and Country EMS, Squad 48 and Robinson Fire Department for helping assist.
Sheldon confirmed the house sustained major damage in the fire and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.
The second fire call came at 2:02 a.m. at 512 S. Seventh. Sheldon said that upon arrival, there was visible smoke coming from the roof and chimney area. He said there was an active fire in the roof and the ceiling/floor between the first and second stories. Occupants were at the house when the fire occurred, but Sheldon said made it out safely.
"A couple children were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene," he said, noting that a hospital trip was not necessary.
The fire was under control by around 4:30 a.m., Sheldon said, noting they returned to the station by about 5:15 a.m. Hiawatha PD, Sheriff, Town and Country, Squad 48, Robinson and Fairview Fire Department assisted.
Sheldon said the fire rekindled about 7:30 a.m. when residents informed Brown County Dispatch there was smoke and the fire department arrived on the scene by 7:38 p.m. - this time with a crew from Horton Fire Department arriving to assist after the long night of firefighting by Hiawatha and the other crews. Sheldon said they had left the scene by 8:45 a.m.
Most of the damage at the second fire was contained within the house, however there is some visible damage to the roof toward the back. Sheldon said there is significant damage to the roof and inside the structure from the fire, along with damage caused by smoke and water.
The State Fire Marshal is also investigating this fire to determine a cause.
Sheldon said he wanted to give a sincere thanks to all who assisted, especially to the other local fire departments coming to help out in what was a long night of firefighting on a cold winter night.
"It was really organized and everybody lent a hand where it was needed," he said.
