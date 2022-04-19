Several local groups have benefited from donations facilitated through the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
As the foundation is gearing up for the upcoming Match Days over Memorial Weekend, board members have announced it has 31 funds they are overseeing for the event - set for May 27-28.
This week highlights three existing funds - the Brown County Genealogical Society, and Grains For Hope Foundation and the Jingle Bell Ride.
Brown County Genealogical Society
The Brown County Genealogical Society was first chartered in June 1997 by first president and founder Lyle Hinz, who is still an active member.
Genealogy is the preservation of family history. People have been doing genealogy for years. It is the fastest growing hobby in the United States. Today genealogy is frequently an assignment in schools. People are becoming interested in researching their family history, but they just are not sure how to start.
the society originally started out in the Brown County Historical Society Museum with just a few books and no space and meetings were at the Morrill Public Library. They moved into their own research library in a building on the west side of the courthouse square in 1999. It has gradually increased its collection of research materials; and now both floors are brimming with materials.
Board members said the society is supported by donations, membership dues and book sales. They said that funds raised through the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days will go toward operating expenses, furnace repairs and yearly insurance costs. This year they also hope to replace a microfilm reader and copier.
Grains For Hope Foundation
Grains for Hope builds character in youth. Founded in 2006, Grains for Hope youth members have participated in producing enriched grain analogs from wheat and corn. The nutrient-enhanced analogs have been packaged and shared with malnourished people locally, in Haiti and Mozambique. Local grains farmers, KSU and UNL, extrusion people, packagers and shippers and caring adults contributed to these and other Grains for Hope projects.
Since 2020, Grains for Hope Scholarships have been made available to youth aged 10-18. These monies are to help youth purchase livestock, supplies or tools for worthwhile projects. A Grains For Hope investment in young people is an investment in rural Kansas and the future of agriculture in Kansas.
To learn more about Grains for Hope watch for more details about Saturday morning, July 23, 2022. Those interested can come help package food or purchase youth-made items at the Sabetha Main Event Center.
Jingle Bell Ride Fund
The Jingle Bell Ride is celebrating 25 years of helping Brown County children. Its annual event is the ride - held in November - where horse riders from several states come to Hiawatha, parade through downtown and canvas the city to collect toys for children of Brown County.
This year's goal of the Jingle Bell Ride Fund is to raise $2,500 through the Match Day event in order to purchase needed items for the Brown County Christmas Store, held in December, to benefit low income families in the county.
This year’s event will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information. After May 1, go to the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com for updated information on this year’s funds for the upcoming Match Days.
