Several local groups have benefited from donations facilitated through the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
As the foundation is gearing up for the upcoming Match Days over Memorial Weekend, board members have announced it has 31 funds they are overseeing for the event — set for May 27-28.
This year’s event will feature a reception from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and an all-day donation event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
This week we are highlighting existing fund Jingle Bell Ride Fund, along with two new funds — the Robinson Fire Department and the Hiawatha Lions Club.
Jingle Bell Ride Fund
The Jingle Bell Ride is celebrating 25 years of helping Brown County children. Its annual event is the ride — held in November — where horse riders from several states come to Hiawatha, parade through downtown and canvas the city to collect toys for children of Brown County.
This year’s goal of the Jingle Bell Ride Fund is to raise $2,500 through the Match Day event in order to purchase needed items for the Brown County Christmas Store, held in December, to benefit low income families in the county.
Robinson Fire Department
Matt Tietjens, assistant chief, and Liz Jeschke, public relations officer, with the Robinson Fire Department said they have established their fund to raise money for the purchase of a new pump truck.
Tietjens said the current pump truck is a 1983 model and replacement parts for repair have become obsolete. He said they have been raising money for roughly 5 years now with the most recent event a roast beef dinner, which Jeschke added was very successful.
The Robinson Fire Department covers the area from the county line to Plumtree and from Baker road to the state line. They often offer assistance to Horton and Hiawatha Fire Departments.
“We all help each other out,” Tietjens said.
Jeschke added that the fire department doesn’t really have much turnover.
“We have a lot of long-term members who have been very committed,” she said.
Hiawatha Lions Club
The Hiawatha Lions Club has been very active and growing in the community and have established a fund with the Hiawatha Community Foundation for the upcoming Match Days.
Helen Melster with the Lions said they fund raise to support several projects — including their eyeglass project and vision screening, Karla’s Diaper Closet, along with supporting a national fund to help Ukraine.
New this year is a bicycle safety project, where the Lions are partnering with the Sunflower Pedalers Bicycle Club to put on a bicycle safety rodeo next month.
Melster said their membership is always growing and they welcome new members.
Anyone wanting information about the Hiawatha Community Foundation can go to the website at www.hiawathacf.org or call 785-740-4423 for more information. After May 1, go to the website www.givebacktomoveforward.com for updated information on this year’s funds for the upcoming Match Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.