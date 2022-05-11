This Saturday, local law enforcement, the Hiawatha Lions Club and the Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club teamed up at the Hiawatha Elementary School to provide bicycle tune-ups and pointers to local riders.
Members of the Lions Club and Pedalers, along with the Hiawatha Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s office gathered this weekend, offering help to families in the area to prepare themselves to hit the road safely this summer. Local handymen were on hand to perform basic bike maintenance and repairs, while law enforcement walked visitors through biking hand signals. On the playground, families worked their way through obstacle courses, practicing turns and group riding.
With ideal weather, the turnout was great for the event, as family after family rolled through the event. Smiles were glued to the faces of kids as they breezed through the obstacle course and followed the guidance of police officers, while parents looked on and prompted their young ones, appreciating the emphasis on safety and preparing their children for a successful summer on the road.
