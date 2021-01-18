Brown County Health Department in conjunction with Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinics are beginning the process of collecting names for COVID-19 vaccines. You can express your interest in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine in one of three ways:
1. Online Survey
2. Email
3. Phone
Ways to express interest in obtaining the vaccine:
1. Survey Monkey – please click the link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G59GSKX to complete the online survey
2. Email vaccine@hch-ks.org your name, date of birth, telephone number, city of residence, occupation and ability to text
3. Call 785-742-6462 and provide information requested
Brown County Health Department & HCH will compile all names submitted to create a Phase 2 Vaccination List. Criteria based on the KDHE Phase 2 vaccine distribution plan will be used in prioritizing individuals that are interested. Individuals will be contacted for scheduling when we have vaccines and when its their turn to be vaccinated based on the criteria.
Information will be collected from Monday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Vaccines are free. There may be a nominal fee for administration.
