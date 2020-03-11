As news of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to spread, along with concerns of the disease, local health officials want residents to know they are taking precautions and evaluating possible local impact.
NEK Multi-County Health Department, Doniphan County Health Department, Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinics and EMS providers are working together to meet the needs of the community. We are taking precautions in regards to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its potential impact in the area. Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinics are monitoring the spread and collaborating with KDHE and the local health departments to properly identify and treat patients, as appropriate.
According to a news release from the Hiawatha Community Hospital, there have been no confirmed or suspected cases at HCH. Visitor restrictions, previously implemented in preparation for influenza season, remain in effect. Patients requiring assistance or pediatric patients are permitted to have one guest present in the hospital. These restrictions will be in effect until further notice. Extenuating circumstances do arise, and those restrictions will be evaluated on an individual basis by the patient’s primary nurse in conjunction with the Infection Prevention Coordinator.
Unless here to receive care, you are asked not to visit if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms including but not limited to: cough, fever greater than or equal to 100.4, sneezing, or runny nose. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed unless receiving care in the hospital and/or clinics.
A travel screening is being conducted on all patients presenting to the hospital and clinics. HCH recommends that if you feel you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have recently traveled to Iran, Italy, China, South Korea, or Japan and developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath, within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider BEFORE going to the hospital, clinics, or emergency room. The Family Practice Clinic can be reached at (785) 742-2161 and Hiawatha Community Hospital at (785) 742-2131. For additional resources and answers to frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19, please visit:
http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm (KDHE/ Kansas Department of Health and Environment)
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (CDC/ Center for Disease Control and Prevention)
We can all protect our own health as well as the health of our family and community by following the CDC recommendations for the following actions:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home from school, work, social events, etc. when you are sick.
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
Wash your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, light switches, faucets, remotes, cell phones, etc.
Please visit Hiawatha Community Hospital and Family Practice Clinics Facebook page for more information and FAQ's. We are committed to keeping you updated and informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.