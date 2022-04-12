April 10-16, 2022 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and all of us at the Hiawatha Police Department would like to recognize the hard-working dedicated dispatchers we have in the Brown County Communications Center. They are truly our teammates in our service to the public and thank you for your service as our teammates.
The dispatcher is there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week 365 days a year. They are the front-line people that protect us all. When you need fire police and EMS these are the people who you speak to first. When you call 911 for an emergency, they are in charge of assessing your situation. They must quickly and effectively send the appropriate responders with the right tools. It takes a very intelligent caring soul to be a dispatcher and they are far too often unnoticed until something goes wrong. They feel your happiness and joy on positive outcomes to incidents. They also experience your stress and sorrow when things don’t end like we would like them to. Every day they smile and cry right along with you. Every county has a dispatch center as they are all around us. You can find them in Troy, Sabetha, Falls City, Holton, Atchison, and Seneca. So if have a moment in your day today, tomorrow or any time stop in and tell them thank you. You will find our dispatchers in the Brown Sheriff's Office, and their backup communications center is located in Horton, Kansas at the Horton Police Department. They are amazing and dedicated people and we truly appreciate them THANK YOU, DISPATCHERS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.