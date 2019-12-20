Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatality accident on Nov. 17 that involved five local teens.
According to a news release from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, his deputies arrested Kyle White, 26, of Hiawatha on a Brown County warrant for unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcoholic liquor to a minor.
Sheriff Merchant said his deputies, along with the county attorney, began the investigation immediately following an accident right around 12 o'clock the morning of Sunday, Nov. 17 at Horned Owl and US 36 Highways. He said authorities have spent many hours on the investigation.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Andrew O. Kreek, 17, of Hiawatha was driving northbound on Horned Owl, missed a slight curve, lost control of the vehicle, it went airborne and it crashed into an embankment on the north side of U.S. 36 Highway.
The KHP reported that Kreek was traveling at a high rate of speed when he experienced a loss of control of the vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle, Ian Miller, 16, of Hiawatha was pronounced dead at the scene. Other passengers, Gabriel Corbett, 18, and Nevaeh Dismang, 15, along with Kreek — all of Hiawatha — all were flown by medical helicopter from the scene to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. First responders transported Andrew T. Woods, 19, to Hiawatha Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries; he was later released.
All three of the teens were in critical condition for weeks at KU Medical Center and Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Neb. Kreek had a brain injury and Corbett and Dismang had several broken bones and fractures - some that required surgery and rehabilitation. They have all been released from the hospital, according to family members who have posted updates on Facebook.
