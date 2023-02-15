Geiger

Submitted photo

Jack Geiger, second from left, has been appointed to a three-year term on USDA’s Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Geiger, who is pictured with his family, farms near Robinson and has served on Kansas Farmers Union’s board since early December.

 Submitted

A cattleman and organic farmer from the Robinson area was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board.

The announcement was made Jan. 27 that Kansas Farmers Union board member Jack Geiger was appointed to fill one of two Kansas seats on the board for a three-year term.

