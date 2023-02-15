A cattleman and organic farmer from the Robinson area was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board.
The announcement was made Jan. 27 that Kansas Farmers Union board member Jack Geiger was appointed to fill one of two Kansas seats on the board for a three-year term.
“I am honored by the appointment and the trust placed in me,” Geiger said. “I will work to see that small and alternative producers and production methods are represented on the CBB.”
A sixth generation Kansan and cattleman, Geiger operates a direct marketing beef operation and certified organic farm. According to a news release from the USDA, the Geigers produce beef using exclusively on-farm produced organic grains, improved pasture management including rotational grazing and an extended seasonal finishing period, which includes continuous access to green forages.
The Cattlemen’s Beef Board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 States and 5 units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations.
After many years as a member, Geiger was recently appointed state treasurer on Kansas Farmers Union’s (KFU) board of directors in early December.
“Jack is a sharp cattleman and farmer. He will represent cattle producers on the CBB well,” said KFU President Donn Teske. “It’s so good to watch the next generation taking leadership roles in agriculture.”
Geiger said something very important to him as an organic farmer is mentoring for beginner organic farms. Geiger said certified organic means no prohibited substances — chemicals — or third party audits from field to table, and an enhanced land management ethic that is formalized and tracked.
“The organic certification agency that I serve on the BOD of has recently been awarded a multimillion dollar/multi-year grant from the USDA AMS to train and mentor new organic farmers and to educate those considering the transition to certified organic production,” he said.
Geiger said he mentors throughout the Midwest.
“I have mentored somewhat formally since we started the YouTube channel,” he said, estimating that was around 2016. “I serve on the OCIA International Board of Directors.”
Learn more about the Transition to Organic Partnership Program at https://ocia.org/2022/10/31/transition-to-organic-partnership-program-plains-region/. Find more information on Geiger Farms at www.geigerfarm.com.
