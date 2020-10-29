A local quilter provided 200 children’s masks to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department to hand out to trick or treaters Thursday.
Sheriff John Merchant said he was very appreciative of the masks, provided by Cheryl Mead, a quilter who lives in Hiawatha. She has provided masks previously for the Sheriff’s Office, but this time she brought in approximately 200 children’s face masks that she has made over the past several weeks.
Sheriff Merchant said they will be giving them to the children who come to the Sheriff’s office Thursday evening for trick-or-treat — in front of the Sheriff’s Office from 5-8 p.m.
“She would like to challenge other quilters to use their excess material to provide masks for their community,” Sheriff Merchant said. “Mrs. Mead, we appreciate all of the hard work it took to make these masks and thank you for thinking of others during these difficult times.”
She provided laundry instructions, stating the masks can be machine washed, but need to be air dried.
