KNZA

KNZA Radio Inc. has announced it is welcoming back a familiar voice into an expanded role.

Brown County resident Seth Tollefson has been named as the new program director and morning show host for Kanzaland Radio, including oversight of all aspects of on-air programming. Tollefson’s first day in the new role was set for Thursday, Jan. 19.

