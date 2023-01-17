KNZA Radio Inc. has announced it is welcoming back a familiar voice into an expanded role.
Brown County resident Seth Tollefson has been named as the new program director and morning show host for Kanzaland Radio, including oversight of all aspects of on-air programming. Tollefson’s first day in the new role was set for Thursday, Jan. 19.
Station president and owner, Justin Fluke, calls Tollefson “a great coach and colleague for all of our on-air talent,” adding that he will “bring new ideas and local broadcast opportunities,” as Tollefson is “very active and enriched in the local community.”
In addition, Tollefson will become a partner, joining the local ownership group of Fluke and Jake Spalding.
"Our group of local radio stations has always had deep roots in the local communities we cover,"Fluke said. "And that remains a top priority with a team of trusted employees that are dedicated to serving and passionate about broadcasting. Tollefson will not only add to that, but continue to develop our culture and identity."
Tollefson began working part-time at KNZA Radio in 1999, while in high school. Later working at KOFO in Ottawa, Tollefson returned to Hiawatha and to a full time position at KNZA from 2001 to 2006. He then returned to the role in 2009-2014, following a few years working in the field of education.
When he returned to radio, Tollefson helped to enhance the station’s Sunday morning programming, including developing several church programs, while also serving as music director and afternoon DJ.
Always heavily involved in all aspects of the station’s sport productions, including past oversight of the local scoreboard show, Tollefson last year became the play-by-play voice of KNZA’s new Red Hawk Channel.
Tollefson and his wife of 12 years, Robyn, have six children.
For the past 8-years, he was worked full time at BCDS in Hiawatha, advancing into a leadership supervisor position.
"I am very excited about returning to the KNZA family and look forward to the challenges and opportunities this new position will provide,” Tollefson said. "Along with being on-air again and reconnecting with so many great listeners, I'm excited about developing other content through our company websites, video streaming channels and social media platforms. I've known Justin for more than 20 years and am excited to join his ownership team and a terrific staff at KNZA, INC.”
