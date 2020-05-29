It was a shocking discovery for Hiawatha homeowner Rachael Garcia — no one expects to find raw sewage pooling in neighboring yard.
And if it would come to pass, one would expect the health hazard to be addressed in a timely manner. To Garcia’s surprise, she discovered just that situation weeks ago, and has been unable to find suitable resolution.
Garcia, who owns a home on the 800 block of Kickapoo Street in Hiawatha, was unsure of where to turn when she first discovered the problem, eventually settling on letting the Hiawatha Police Department know of the sewage pooling in a tire in the yard of the adjacent property at 302 S. 8th Street. From there, Garcia was pointed to City Code Enforcement Officer David Wilson.
Garcia states that Wilson did what he could with the situation, as the property had been declared uninhabitable, but says she was told that because there are people living on the premises, nothing could be done immediately. A placard has been placed on the door of the home, and the property owner has been notified via letter of the need to resolve the issue, but Garcia says nothing has been done with the sewage problem itself.
Feeling she was not being heard by local authorities, Garcia then reached out further.
“We filed a report with Eric Glave from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment…[as well as] the NRC and the EPA.” But Garcia says the larger agencies pointed them right back to local agencies.
Garcia said she went so far as to reach out to Hiawatha Wastewater Superintendent Dave Grimm.
“Mr. Grimm was very sympathetic,” says Garcia, “but said there was almost nothing he could do legally.”
Things turned from bad to worse two weeks ago, when Garcia’s son was exposed to the raw sewage, and the mother reports that the boy was quite sick for over a week.
“My son is better now, but it took a week of crying, not sleeping, not eating, severe fatigue and pain to get through,” she said.
In response to a request for information, City Code Enforcer Wilson stated that he appreciated the interest but that he is not in a capacity to discuss information relative to people or property encountered during the course of his work.
City Attorney Andy Delaney did respond on behalf of the city, clarifying the facts of the situation and the difficulty the city is having resolving the issue. Delaney informed the Hiawatha World that the problem came to be due to water not being turned on at the property, and outside water filling toilet tanks not providing the necessary pressure to ensure the sewage left the property. Delaney stated that the city’s sewer department performed an inspection and determined that the situation led to a blockage and a subsequent leak that occurred on the homeowner’s property, and thus the responsibility is solely their own.
Delaney stated further that the residents of the home have been cited for a nuisance violation. But that is where the situation gets tricky legally. Due to COVID-19, the court system has been shut down for some time, leading to a lack of any forward movement or resolution on this and many other situations that would ideally be dealt with quickly.
With courts tentatively scheduled to resume, Delaney did say, “It is my understanding that the resident is set to appear in court on June 2.”
