Sheriff John Merchant said Hiawatha resident Cheryl Mead stopped by the Sheriff's Office Monday morning to donate more than 100 cotton face masks she has made.
"Mrs. Mead is a quilter and wanted to show her support of law enforcement and emergency responders," Sheriff Merchant said. She told us that what isn't needed by first responders, she would like to go to the Jingle Bell Ride."
Sheriff Merchant said that Mead indicated there are other quilters in the area who may want to help out too.
"Thank you Mrs. Mead from all of us for your kindness," he said.
