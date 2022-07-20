Local Scout Kayla Hooper donated several blankets to maternal care at Amberwell Hiawatha.
When Hooper became a Life Scout, she knew she wanted her Eagle project to have a direct, positive impact on individuals in the community. After careful consideration, she chose to make 100 baby blankets for Amberwell Hiawatha Maternal Care to be distributed to each new baby born there. Each blanket contains a label that has her name and troop number and also a Bible verse.
Hooper, with help from fellow Scouts, family, and friends completed her project and presented the finished blankets to Chelsea James, RN, Director of Amberwell Hiawatha‘ Maternal Care. Kayla said she hopes the families who receive a blanket will know that the community wishes them well on their journey with their new baby.
