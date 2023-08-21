Scouting is getting into swing around the Hiawatha area, with plans for some important dates coming up early in September.

Cub Scout Pack 117 is gearing up for the fall season by saying goodbye to summer with their 2nd Annual Fishing Derby. The event will be held at the Hiawatha City Lake on September 9th. Registration runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., with fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants from age 0 to 15 are welcome, and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish in each division.

