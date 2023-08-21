Scouting is getting into swing around the Hiawatha area, with plans for some important dates coming up early in September.
Cub Scout Pack 117 is gearing up for the fall season by saying goodbye to summer with their 2nd Annual Fishing Derby. The event will be held at the Hiawatha City Lake on September 9th. Registration runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., with fishing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants from age 0 to 15 are welcome, and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish in each division.
The Fishing Derby will also serve as a sign-up for Cub Scouts and Pack 117. The cost to join Cub Scouts is $80, plus a one-time sign-up fee of $25. An optional charge of $15 for a subscription to Scout Life Magazine is payable at sign-up, as well. All boys and girls in 1st through 5th grade are welcome to join.
Local Scout Troup 313 is also hosting a sign-up event of their own. The Scouts are recruiting boys and girls from grade 6 to 8, but anyone age 11 to 17 is welcome to join. Troop 313 is welcoming all to attend the troop meeting on Monday, September 11th at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Christian Center, at 517 1st Street in Hiawatha. The troop offers camping, canoeing, service projects, cooking, fire building, first aid, swimming, attending Camp Geiger each summer and much more.
Anyone with questions or who would like more information can reach out to leadership from each group or to Erick McGuire at the Scout Office. Jay Boyles can be reached at jay.boyles@adm.com, while Pack 117 Leader Jeremy Umland can be reached by phone at 785-850-8005. The Scout Office phone number is 816-233-1351, and McGuire's email is erik.mcguire@scouting.org.
