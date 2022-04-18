A Hiawatha teen was injured in an accident that occurred early Friday morning north of Hiawatha.
According to a report from Sheriff John Merchant, it was reported at 2:26 a.m. of an injury accident in the vicinity of 290th and Killdeer. Kade Pyle, age 16, of Hiawatha was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken by Town and Country EMS to Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital and later transported to KU Medical Center in Kansas City by helicopter ambulance.
A prayer vigil has been set up by classmates of Pyle, who is a junior at Hiawatha High School, for Monday afternoon at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Also organized is a T-shirt and wristband fundraiser, sponsored by Heather Williams. A Gofundme account has been set up for Kade. Go to Pray for Kade at www.Gofundme.com.
