Local teenagers, along with others, escaped serious injury in a 4-vehicle accident southeast of Sabetha on July 30.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on U.S. 75 just north of 260th Road, shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Melissa Oshin of Bellvue, Neb., was southbound on U.S. 75 when she slowed to turn east onto 260th Road. Her vehicle was struck in the rear by a SUV, headed southbound and driven by Jack Rosa', 17, of Hiawatha.
Following the impact, Oshin's vehicle was sideswiped by a semi tractor-trailer headed northbound. Debris from impact of the vehicles damaged a vehicle headed southbound and driven by Christian Shaffer, 17, of Hiawatha.
Rosa' was transported to Hiawatha Community Hospital with possible injuries, according to the KHP report. Oshin also received possible injuries, but was not transported. She had two children - ages 3 and 5 - in her vehicle and they did not sustain any injuries.
Shaffer and the driver of the semi were not injured. According to the KHP report, all were wearing seatbelts and the children were in carseats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.