WWII veteran Eldon Jones is pictured with members of his family and Raylene Mason of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, First City QOV group. Front is Jones with great-granddaughter Rebecca Kneisel along with Raylene Mason and great-grandson Ethan Kneisel. In back, Sterling Elsbury, Owen Kneisel, Jennifer Kneisel, David Elsbury, Harlan Kneisel and Jerrad Kneisel.
A local World War II veteran was honored Saturday as he was presented with a Quilt of Valor.
The Quilt of Valor to Rev. James Eldon Jones, age 96, who served in the US Navy in the Pacific in WWII.
The presentation was made at Vintage Park by Raylene Mason of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, First City QOV Group, along with the Brown County Honor Guard of the Homer White American Legion Post 66.
Jones, a resident at Vintage Park, was joined by family and friends for the special presentation.
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation - founded in 2003 and just celebrated a milestone of awarding its 300,000 quilt this past spring - is to "Cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."
Rev. Jones entered the US Navy in Feb. 1944 at the age of 18. He was sent to electrical school in St. Louis, Mo. During his years of service, he served aboard the USS Samuel David Sturgis, which was a transport ship during WWII.
Rev. Jones was an Electrician's Mate - Third Class and helped build two radio stations for the Navy's Seventh Fleet on Leyte, Philippine Islands in 1944.
Rev. Jones and others on his ship became ill due to the water in the Philippines and he was sent to the Naval Hospital in Farragut, Idaho to recover. Later, he was sent to Japan to serve as the ship's electrician on YOG 79.
Rev. Jones was honorably discharged from the Navy in May 1946. He was married to Miss Emma Marie Greene, who passed away this past March but not before the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple had three daughters - Brenda, Sandra and Janice. Local family include daughter Brenda Jones Elsbury and her husband David of Hiawatha.
