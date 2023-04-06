Local veterans and their families have the opportunity to learn about services offered through the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs without even leaving Hiawatha.
The Homer White American Legion Post 66 sponsors a regional officer from the KCVA twice a month at the Legion building in downtown Hiawatha. Craig Foster, the regional representative located in Atchison, is available on the second and third Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. on each of those days to meet with veterans and their families with no appointment necessary.
Joe Benson, Post 66 service officer, and other members of the Legion have worked to make this happen.
Benson said his job within the Legion is to make those state connections to bring those services home to Hiawatha where local veterans, spouses and widows and other family members could find information about benefits they could qualify for.
Foster started serving Northeast Kansas veterans in October 2017 and during those first three years he came to Hiawatha once day each month for two hours and local veterans filled up most of the time slots, resulting in an increase to twice-a-month visits.
Benson said that with the increase in visits, they noted a definite increase in veterans and families who came in with questions or to see if they qualified for help.
“At first it was like pulling teeth — so many of them had bad experiences before,” he said. “We initially got the older guys, but now we are getting some younger ones. There is just more of an effort now to get veterans connected to those services.”
Benson said during Foster’s tenure a wide variety of benefits and services have been provided to area veterans. He said there have been at least four local veterans who received hearing aids through the Veterans Administration at no cost.
“One had been informed in the past that, while he was eligible for VA healthcare, his priority rating would be too low to attain services,” Benson said. “With Foster’s help, this veteran and his family are pleased with his hearing being improved.”
Benson said two other local vets — both who may have been perceived as not eligible — received new knees from the VA. One was a National Guard soldier, but was not deployed to any combat zone and the other was a women who retired from the Air Force.
Other routine benefits have included signing up for VA healthcare, acquisition of military records and providing military grave markers. Benson said in one case, descendants of a civil War soldier sought a grave marker for him to make it clear that he served his country. Other kinds of benefits include GI Bill and other educational programs, VA guaranteed home loans, aid and attendance or homebound service and disability house grants.
Benson explained that disability compensation is one of the biggest programs benefiting local veterans. He said veterans with service connected disabilities receive tax-free payments monthly with compensation rates ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent.
Foster has helped veterans in Brown and Nemaha counties to receive approximately $32,398 per month — or $388,778.76 a year — collectively.
Benson said not everyone is eligible — less than 10 percent who have come to in to check on benefits were found to be ineligible — but it doesn’t hurt to check and there is no cost to inquire. He encourages all veterans, spouses and surviving relatives to come in.
“We are here for all of them,” he said.
Foster comes to Brown County on the second and third Tuesdays each month to the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha. He is available between 1-3 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. He visits Nemaha County on the first Tuesday each month at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., Seneca from 10-11:30 a.m.
