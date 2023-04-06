Placeholder military

File photo | New-Press NOW

Members of the U.S. military stand in front of the U.S. flag.

 File photo | New-Press NOW

Local veterans and their families have the opportunity to learn about services offered through the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs without even leaving Hiawatha.

The Homer White American Legion Post 66 sponsors a regional officer from the KCVA twice a month at the Legion building in downtown Hiawatha. Craig Foster, the regional representative located in Atchison, is available on the second and third Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. on each of those days to meet with veterans and their families with no appointment necessary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.