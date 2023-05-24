top story Local woman wins city logo contest By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 24, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Acting City Clerk Megan Green presents a certificate and $150 in Chamber Bucks to Jesslyn Gullickson, who won the city logo contest. Photo submitted The new city logo, designed by Jesslyn Gullickson. Design by Jesslyn Gullickson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Hiawatha has chosen a new logo.The city launched a logo contest this spring and recently narrowed down the 14 submissions to just three, which were then voted on by the community members through Facebook.This past week, the city announced the winner. Jesslyn Gullickson of Hiawatha.Acting City Clerk, Megan Green presented chamber bucks and certificate to Jesslyn Gullickson for being the City of Hiawatha’s logo winner. Her logo features the Clock Tower with maple leafs.Gullickson graduated from Highland Community College with an Art degree. More from this section Melissa McCarthy says living through lockdown helped her identify with crazed ‘Little Mermaid’ villain Ursula 'Rest peacefully, my sweet darling': Paris Hilton mourns death of 'loyal friend' Valentino to host next couture show at Château de Chantilly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Local woman wins city logo contest Win free ice cream with Dad for Father's Day Schuetz files for re-election; Howard and Patton file for Hiawatha School Board Give Back to Move Forward Hiawatha Commission announces winner of City logo contest County Commission accepts budget requests Hiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo. Library hosts Miss United States Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDr. Schwalm passes awayLierz signs on to multi-sport at Cloud CountyHiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Hiawatha Municipal CourtBrown County SheriffThe Number of Weather Disasters that Hit Kansas in the Last DecadeSheriff investigating shots fired at vehicle SundayTrinity Center provides community ministryHiawatha PoliceBefore ban goes into effect, lawyer urges trans Kansans to change gender markers Images Videos CommentedStudy IDs Link for Depression, Physical Conditions Requiring Hospitalization (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
