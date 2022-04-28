BB Brothers Mexican Store is open for business in downtown Hiawatha.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau helped BB Brothers celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting this week at it’s location of 606 Oregon St.
Hernan Avalos, owner of the new store said they opened on Tuesday, April 19 and offer a good selection of Mexican grocery store items that include frozen meats, tamales, tortillas, vegetables, drinks, chips, coffees, candies, baking supplies, spices and much more.
In addition, BB Brothers is also serving up Mexican food for take-out or even for dine-in, as there are several booths in the store for people to sit and enjoy their meal.
BB Brothers has a menu posted in the store and also on their social media which includes current daily meal items such as a taco meal, quesadillas, burritos and tortas with rice, beans and toppings for the entré. Avalos said they also offer specials several times a week — a favorite this week was quesabirrios.
Avalos, who has lived in Sabetha for the past several years, came originally from El Salvador — along with other members of his family and his wife, Erika. Alvalos said he has been working saving money for several years to open the store — which is named after his two sons Brayden and Beyley. Erika Avalos and Hernan’s sister, Belki, also work in the kitchen preparing food.
Avalos said they felt that Hiawatha was a good community — centrally located in this corner of the state — to open a store and the building downtown offered a perfect set-up inside with a nice location on the town square.
Family members most recently ran a bakery in Columbia, Neb., and Avalos said their plans are also to expand the Hiawatha store to include a bakery that would offer a variety of pastries, along with cakes and other specialty items. The plans are to utilize the second kitchen in the back of the store -which once housed Gus’ Restaurant for several decades — along with the meeting room area for the bakery sometime in the future.
BB Brothers currently offers a small selection of fresh-baked pastries including muffins, breads in a small case for take-out or dine-in.
In his spare time, Avalos works construction and he and other family members flip houses. He also offers a service for people looking for employment placement.
BB Brothers is open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find them on Facebook at BB Brothers Mexican Store or call (785) 294-1013 for additional information.
