Monday, June 28
Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, June 29
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue storytime and craft at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Lisa will be bringing Phil the goat for everyone to meet.
Wednesday, June 30
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday, July 1
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on facebook @HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Friday, July 2
Every Friday until July 16, the Morrill Public Library is showing family movies at 10 a.m. in the large meeting room. This showing is “Bug’s Life.”
