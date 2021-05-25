Cruise for Teachers, sponsored by Cars & Coffee from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hiawatha on Saturday.
There will be a donation table set up near O'Reilly's/Pederson Seed where T-shirts will be sold and financial donations collected to help USD 415 teachers purchase items for the classroom.
All proceeds will go back to USD 415 teachers.
