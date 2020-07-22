The Hiawatha City Commission met via Zoom July 20, and with no comments for the public hearing, members voted to approve the 2021 budget. The newly adopted budget satisfies the commission’s promise to decrease the mill levy by 6 total mills, from 53.012 to 47.012 with a hike in assessed valuation that comes in just under 4%.
In other business, the commission approved raising the fee for record requests, approved a change order to the Citywide Sales Tax Street Project, agreed to waive property tax and special assessments for the remaining properties on the tax sale and agreed to a contract for propane with AgPartners.
The commission also approved the consent agenda, which included utility refunds of $963.62 and a payment to BG Consultants in the amount of $807.
The commission voted on submitted volunteer fire department applicants, as well. The group voted to approve the application of Matthew Hicks, but the application of John Merchant, Jr. was declined after the call for a motion was not answered and died on the floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.