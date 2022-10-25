Hiawatha’s beautiful maples have a rich history that makes the fall splendor of the town even more intriguing.
While this year, fall took its sweet time settling in and an unusually dry late summer and early fall certainly took it's toll on the maple trees. Their beautiful colors were a little late turning, and maybe not quite as bright as a wetter year would be, but the maples still were magnificent. After Monday's rain, many leaves have fallen, but a walk around Hiawatha can truly be inspirational and full of so many colors of autumn.
Hiawatha has long been known for it’s beautiful maples — first planted so many decades ago by Theodore H. Korthanke. He lived from 1860 to 1941 and was considered one of the founding fathers of Hiawatha — certainly the founding father of the maple trees found nearly on every block.
A look back at history:
“In 1918, T. H. Korthanke and his wife moved to 200 Miami Street in Hiawatha from a farm northeast of Hiawatha. On the corner of their yard was a stately hard maple tree which was admired by all who saw it in its full fall splendor. From that one tree, Mr. Korthanke was inspired to take seeds and plant them on a vacant lot north of his home. As the seedlings took root, he shared them with anyone who would agree to care for them. Mr. Korthanke died in 1941 before the trees reached maturity, but he indeed left Hiawatha with it’s legacy of the ‘City of Beautiful Maples.’”
What Mr. Korthanke envisioned so very long ago — indeed a full century — has blossomed. The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau reports they start getting phone calls in late September from potential visitors. Once October hits, the Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said the calls increase. Many people make a special trip to our Northeast Kansas community just to see the maple trees.
The Chamber also have a "Maple Watch" on their social media, where photos are posted throughout the month to keep potential visitors informed how the leaves are turning.
A walk around Hiawatha this time of year is truly an inspirational experience — a blessing of nature — no matter what your age.
Mr. Korthanke’s very first maple tree still stands — at his former home of 200 Miami Street, which is currently owned by Connie Bent. About a year or more ago, local contractors were replacing sidewalks along that area and made sure to reroute the sidewalk around the “Granddaddy” maple tree.
A reader came across a poem about Hiawatha that was printed years ago and asked if we would reprint with photos of the maple trees. Here is the poem by Caroline Maureen Ong.
In Hiawatha, In Kansas
By Caroline Maureen Ong
Slowly, the leaves
flitter and flutter,
blown into gently swirling
frenzies
they'swirl and twirl
to the ground
and I was eleven in
October
in a magical town.
Hiawatha - "By the shores of Gitchie Gumy,
"By the Shining Big Sea Water..."
By the words of Longfellow
and by an Indian chief
and by a people with a franchise of farms
the town was named.
A town grown from small Kansas farms,
country run stores,
and brick paved streets
to
a "City of Beautiful Maples"
with larger chain stores
but it still kept its brick
paved streets
and its magical charm...
Where people gather for
fairs and picnics and parades
and the people really do know their neighbors
and the neighbors of their neighbors
and so on, and so forth
until they know the whole town.
A mystical place
where the sun rises over
waves of golden corn,
swaying wheat, and sun-ripened milo.
Where the stars in the sky
are much brighter than here.
And the people - the people are enough in themselves
