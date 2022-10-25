Hiawatha’s beautiful maples have a rich history that makes the fall splendor of the town even more intriguing.

While this year, fall took its sweet time settling in and an unusually dry late summer and early fall certainly took it's toll on the maple trees. Their beautiful colors were a little late turning, and maybe not quite as bright as a wetter year would be, but the maples still were magnificent. After Monday's rain, many leaves have fallen, but a walk around Hiawatha can truly be inspirational and full of so many colors of autumn.

