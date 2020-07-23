News regarding the upcoming school year has been coming at a breakneck pace the past few weeks, and with school budget season in full swing, the Hiawatha School Board already has scheduled a special meeting for at 7 p.m. July 28 at the HMS Library. Now, it seems, the meeting may take on added significance, as the school will need to plan a response to the beginning of the school year.
Since the board's last meeting on July 13, Gov. Laura Kelly has announced executive orders pushing the start of the year for students to after Labor Day, as well as mandating the State School Board’s safety recommendations, and then the State Board voted down Kelly’s school delay order. Through this time, committees have been working feverishly to put together a plan for safely returning students to the classroom and rolling with each of the changes.
No official agenda has been set for Tuesday’s board meeting, but according to Board Clerk Sarah Windmeyer, potential topics will be the review of the 2020-2021 budget for publication, calendar considerations and an update on the Return to Learn plan. An agenda will be set on Monday, and instructions on how to attend the Zoom meeting will be published on the school’s website and Facebook page.
