Emily Davies is living her life one stitch at a time.
Known as “Hooked Hazel” to her 36,000-plus followers on Instagram and her website’s daily blog, Davies is a crochet wizard who has created countless patterns and most recently achieved recognition in a special publication featuring nearly two dozen Harry Potter crocheted items.
A Hiawatha-raised hometown girl, Davies lives with her husband, Austin, and daughter Allera, who is going to be a freshman at Hiawatha High School. Her daughter is one of her favorite models for the garments she makes and also helps her mother out with photography for the Hooked Hazel Instagram and the blog on Davies’ website.
Davies, an accountant during the day at Hemisphere GPS, focuses on her crochet hobby in her off time. But it’s become so much more than a hobby. Hooked Hazel is a full-time business in itself. Since the concept invention in 2017, which included a fun alliteration in the name with a crochet hook in mind, the business has expanded by leaps and bounds.
Davies first took up crocheting as a hobby to relax and create fun items for herself, such as hats and scarves, but then as the word spread she started selling items, locally, on Etsy and at a few local festivals.
Fast forward to 2021 and Hooked Hazel has a website, Instagram, a blog and is part of a worldwide group of crocheters who create and sell patterns. She also has several sponsorships with yarn companies to design patterns regularly, something that has now become her passion.
“It was kind of just moving along at a good pace until 2020 and that’s when things just exploded,” she said. “I was doing the local sales and then decided it would be more lucrative and fun to design and sell patterns.”
As Davies dove into the world of designing crochet patterns, she at first started making items just for herself that were more a one-size-fits-all, such as hats and scarves.
“I just write down instructions as I make things and then I share the patterns with others in the crochet community to test them out,” she said. “We share patterns and give each other tips.”
When she mentions the “crochet community,” Davies is literally talking about thousands of people.
While crocheting might be something a person associates with a grandmotherly type, Davies said it is a pastime that has taken off again. Her 36,000 followers give credence to this.
“Knitting and crocheting boomed during the pandemic,” she said. “So many people were stuck at home and just wanted to learn something new.”
It was at that time Davies said she noticed Hooked Hazel’s followers increased tremendously and suddenly she was knee-deep in the world of pattern creation and yarn company sponsorships for her designs, which expanded to garments.
Among those sponsorships was a deal with Crochet.com, which was her first big contract and ambassadorship in 2020.
“I enjoy it. I have a pretty good handle on what I can realistically do, but at times I have been overwhelmed,” she said.
Earlier this year came another opportunity that was right up Davies’ crochet alley and included a venture into Diagon Alley and the wizarding world of Harry Potter.
A fellow crocheter, Lee Sartori, was contracted by Warner Brothers to put together a book of specialty crochet patterns for a book called “Harry Potter — Crochet Wizardy — The Official Harry Potter Crochet Pattern Book.”
“They wanted a large group so she put out a call for submissions and reached out personally to me over a year ago because she knows I love Harry Potter,” Davies said.
She created a sketch of her design, which was a crocheted throw, and provided information on the colors, dimensions and type of yarn she would use. Davies said she was thrilled when her design was accepted by the publisher.
The book is completed and includes nearly two dozen patterns for a variety of Harry Potter designs. Another exciting day came when Davies saw her design made the cover — the throw is pictured in the upper left-hand corner. While Davies has a review copy for herself, she said people can pre-order the book on Amazon, and in August it becomes available at other major retailers.
Another favorite project for Davies is the barn quilt she designed. She put out a call on social media for any local barn with a quilt design on it and got several submissions. She found one just outside Hiawatha and designed her barn quilt to match.
What does the future hold for Hooked Hazel? Davies said she wants to continue focusing on her passion for creating garment patterns. She makes patterns from XS to 5X because she wants women with all body shapes and sizes to be able to make and enjoy her garments.
“I love to design and wear the garments to my day job,” Davies said.
Davies said she also loves to make shawls of various designs and colors and even has designed some hybrids — a cross between knitting and crocheting called Tunisian Crochet.
She tries to post daily on her blog and Instagram to keep people engaged and see what others are making as well. As most of her projects are about 75% sponsored by yarn companies, she plans to continue expanding her designs and exposure in the crochet design world.
Find Davies, aka Hooked Hazel, on Instagram at @hookedhazel where she posts that she is “coffee and yarn obsessed.” To find her Etsy shop, where she offers not only patterns for purchase but some free of charge as well, her daily blog and much more, go to hookedhazel.com/lets-talk/. She can be contacted via email at hookedhazel@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.