Horton City Administrator John Calhoon reported to the Horton City Commission at its July 20 meeting that 10 businesses had filed applications for assistance from the CARES Act under the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The city was awarded $117,000 for economic development and $35,000 for meal plans. The grants are under review for eligibility by a governmental assistance services representative, then the commission will determine how to disburse the grant money.
In other business, Calhoon announced that there is still blue-green algae present at Mission Lake and that warning signs have been posted. Calhoon also requested and was approved to purchase two police vehicles from the Kickapoo Tribal Police Force due to mechanical problems with two of the department’s current vehicles. The commission also voted to reinstate late fees on utility bills since the emergency order had been lifted, along with voting to prepare a quitclaim deed to Mission Village and authorize the mayor to sign.
Randy Mayfield informed the commission that the fire department made $3,399.12 after expenses from the pancake feed over the Fourth of July weekend.
