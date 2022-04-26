Librarians at Morrill Public Library are excited to share information about its summer program.
This year's theme is "Oceans of Possibilities" so get ready for mermaid terrariums, Viking-inspired games, and an Under the Sea party for our end-of-the-summer celebration at the Fisher Center. Kick-off day is Thursday, May 19 and all day long, participants can enjoy light refreshments while signing up on Beanstack with staff assisting.
Our grand prizes include several books for every age group, puzzles, a fishing pole and fishing gear, an oversized tortilla blanket, Kindle Fires, and gift cards. Teens (ages 12-18) will also get the chance to win a VIP party at the library that includes up to 4 friends. Kids ages 6-11 will get the chance to be Librarian for a Day.
The library, with the help from our Friends of the Library group, is providing access to Beanstack for a second year. The digital reading tracker has a smooth and easy-to-use navigation and can be accessed either through their mobile app or online via a desktop computer. For every badge completed, participants earn a virtual ticket to enter into one of our grand prize raffles.
"We'll even have special events where you can earn extra tickets," said Library Director Erin Verbick.
To use Beanstack, anyone can sign up as the account creator and then add readers to the account, allowing flexibility for families with multiple people who want to participate in the reading challenge. Parents can use the app just for their kids, too, if they themselves do not want their own reader profile. Readers who use the mobile app can pick how they want to log their reading: minutes, pages, number of books, or simply which days they read. There is also a reading timer to help patrons track how long they read.
For the Summer Reading Challenge within Beanstack, patrons can earn reading badges for every 60 minutes they read (except for ages 0-5, who need to log the number of books they read) and additional activity badges. Activity badges have just for fun challenges to try like book bingo, nature walks, or checking out our digital collections! If two or more activities are completed in each of those badges, readers will get even more chances to win a grand prize.
Visit hiawathalibrary.org/beanstack for more information about our digital reading tracker or talk to a librarian for more information.
In light of this summer’s theme, Oceans of Possibilities, Verbick said the library has made a commitment to be more environmentally friendly.
"While we do have a limited number of blank reading logs for those who do not want to track on Beanstack themselves, the library will not be providing physical copies of other reading challenge materials, such as bingo cards or activity lists to cut down on paper and toner usage," she said. "Everyone can still track their reading and activities this summer in whatever way works for them, but if patrons choose to use paper, they will need to show their total logged minutes to library staff throughout the summer if they want to enter our prize drawings."
Anyone who comes in and signs up on May 19 will be entered into a drawing for one of the following prizes: Book bundles for every age group, 2022 Family Swim Pass for Hiawatha Aquatic Park, 2022 Splash Pass for Hiawatha Aquatic Park, Joe Town pass bundle for activities in St. Joseph, Mo., free game of mini golf at Joe Town Mini Golf, free game of mini golf at Cool Crest Mini Golf, free Go-Kart race at Joe Town Speedway, free Hawaiian Shaved Ice at Joe Town Mini Golf in addition to more possible prizes.
During the summer kickoff event on May 19, anyone stop by the library to try creating an upcycled craft - bring in an old T-shirt to create a book bag!
The library will have events for everyone for the whole summer, including weekly events for tweens/teens on Tuesdays, family days on Fridays, and a gardening series for adults on some Wednesdays. A full summer guide and program catalog will be available to participants closer to the kickoff date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.