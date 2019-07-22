ATCHISON — Working death investigations is a hard fact of life for any police investigator, Mike Wilson says, but there is a particular emotional urgency when it is not known who has died, and authorities can't give closure to their loved ones.
"We don't know know who that family is," the chief of police said on Monday amid ongoing efforts to identify the body of a man pulled from the Missouri River on Sunday morning. "It's always difficult to work death cases, but when you have one where family members don't even know that perhaps a loved one has been found deceased, that adds a little bit of trauma to it for us."
A local resident out for some exercise along the River Road trail on the banks of the river spotted the body floating downstream at about 11:29 a.m. Sunday; the Atchison Police Department and assisting agencies quickly responded and recovered the corpse. Yet they soon became vexed by the circumstances, Wilson said.
The body had no identification on it. It has been in the water for at least a full day, probably several days, and the effects of the hot summer and immersion in water make an ID more difficult than normal. There is no evident cause of death, although there is no sign that foul play has occurred. A Kansas City-area pathologist is expected to be able to shed some light on the cause of death by Wednesday.
Where the body came from is also a matter of speculation at this point, Wilson said. It could've been from just up river, or it could've come all the way from Nebraska. With the river at a swift, flooded state, there's just no way to know for sure right now.
There is one clue which has authorities somewhat confident that they will start to figure this out: Tattoos. During his life, the 40-something white male appears to have obtained several works of body art, most notably a depiction of the grim reaper with a prominent scythe, under which is a cursive inscription of "Donald." Was that the man's name? Perhaps, although Wilson suspects it might be a tribute to someone else. There is also a large dagger on one of the man's arms.
"We have received a number of calls today from people inquiring if it could be a person that they may know, that they haven't seen for a while," Wilson said. "We've eliminated those persons as being this person because of tattoos — either because of tattoos that their person has, or because of the tattoos that we've described ... Hopefully with our public (release) of these tattoos, there will be someone who can recognize tattoos similar to those."
Meanwhile, APD is coordinating closely with authorities throughout the region to try to suss out more information.
"We're hoping we'll find somebody that will know of somebody that's missing, somebody who may have been boating or swimming in the area, or there's some reason to believe that some harm has come to that person," Wilson said. "However, there may be also be somebody who knows the man with these tattoos and doesn't realize that harm has come to him. We're hoping the release of these photos will help us identify who this person is."
