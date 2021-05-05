The Big Kansas Road Trip kicked off on Thursday this week and businesses, organizations and other groups in the three-county area of Northeast Kansas have been busy getting ready.
In Hiawatha BKRT signs are displayed all over town and many businesses have special displays ready for visitors to stop by. Some are just hanging out and doing what the Kansas Sampler's Marci Penner has adviced - just be the best at being themselves!
The Big Kansas Road Trip is set for May 6-9 after being postponed twice due to COVID-19.
In Hiawatha, visitor stations with BKRT guidebooks have been set up at the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau office, the Ag Museum's Carwell Building and the Morrill Public Library throughout the weekend.
Stop by any of those locations to pick up a guidebook or go to www.bigkansasroadtrip.com for up to date information on attractions and events.
