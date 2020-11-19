Daryl Monaghan, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, Nov. 14 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka at the age of 79.
Monaghan was born May 3, 1941, in a farm home near Whiting to the late John and Dorothy Askew Myer Monaghan. Monaghan has lived all of his life in Brown County, graduating from Willis High School with the class of 1959. He worked at Albee’s Market, Schroth IGA, and the city of Hiawatha, prior to taking starting as a clerk with the Hiawatha Post Office in 1966 until 1992, retiring as a letter carrier - a career that lasted 26 years.
After retiring from the post office, he and his wife Elsie bought Maple Lanes Bowling Alley in Hiawatha which they operated together for 34 years before they retired in 2018. They celebrated 60 years together last September. She survives in their Hiawatha home, along with two sons, Gerald and Craig, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings.
It was his wish to be cremated with services pending at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, due to COVID-19. A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, where the entire obituary can also be viewed.
