Longtime Hiawatha business leader and farmer Warner Pape Jr. passed away on May 18 at the age of 98.
According to his obituary, Pape was born in Hiawatha in 1921 and attended Heckler Grade School, which was located on the Pape farm, and then Hiawatha High School — graduating in 1939. He attended Kansas State University, then returned home to farm in 1940, marrying Charlene Ellis in December of that year. They recently celebrated 79 years of marriage.
Pape served on many committees and boards in the community, including serving as director of Morrill and Janes Bank for 24 years and 10 years as Chairman of the Board. In addition, he served as president of the Robinson Coop, was on the Rainbow Telephone Coop for 24 years — 14 as present, the Hiawatha Economic Development board. One of his greatest achievements was his devotion of 75 years to the Free Masonry, along with being a member of the Shriners.
His wife, of Hiawatha, survives, along with two sons, Jerry and Alan, with one son, Warner “Ron” passing before his father. Other survivors include a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.For complete service information go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
