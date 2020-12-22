Longtime Hiawatha businesswoman Alberta Mae Byer, 87, of Hiawatha died on Tuesday Dec. 22,2020 at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehab Center in Hiawatha.
She was born July 25, 1933 at Hiawatha, the daughter of Ewald Otto and Edith F. (Martinson) Lange. Alberta attended Hiawatha High School and graduated in 1951.
She married Donald C. Byer in1953 in Hamlin.
Alberta worked as an advertising manager of the Hiawatha Daily World, The Everest World and the Stockyard Journal from 1951-1965 and managed the Dew Drop Inn for 10 years before purchasing it in 1975 - managing it for a total of 53 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and survivors include a son, Roger.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. For full obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
