Former Hiawatha World employee Donald L. Dodds - who worked at the Hiawatha World for 45 years - has passed away at the age of 81.
Dodds started his work in the newspaper industry at an early age - carrying the Falls City Journal at the age of 11. Following his graduation in 1959, he then went to work at the Falls City Journal for a short time and then continued his newspaper career at the Hiawatha Daily World until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1962.
After one year stationed in Duluth, Minn., and the following three years in Hawaii, Dodds was honorably discharged in 1966 and then returned to work at the Hiawatha Daily World for the next several decades until his semi-retirement. He worked a few years at the Sabetha Herald and went back to the Hiawatha World before retiring for good in 2010 to spend more time traveling, which was one of his loves.
During his many years at the Hiawatha World, he operated the press and served as production manager. Dodds was born on Halloween and every year the staff at the World office would celebrate his birthday, along with the holiday, by a pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting - baked by co-worker Virginia Regier.
He is survived by his sisters and a twin brother. A graveside service was planned for Thursday, April 28 at Silver Creek Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.dorrandclark.com.
