Longtime local businessman and auctioneer William "Bill" Howard passed away on Nov. 19 after a courageous battle with lung cancer at the age of 78.
Howard was born July 10, 1942 to William and Charlotte Howard and grew up west of Hiawatha on the family farm. Howard married Bonnie Garwood on Aug. 1976 - she survives of the home.
He established Howard Auction Service - loving the challenge of selling new things to old friends and old things to new friends, serving families, and working with his wife Bonnie and an incredible auction crew for over 35 years. In time he began selling all kinds of real estate with King Reality.
Survivors also include a daughter, Belinda, son-in-law, grandson and grandson, among other family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for service information, where the entire obituary can be viewed and special thoughts and memories can be shared with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.