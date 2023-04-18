top story Longtime member of city commission - Bill Collins - passes away By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bill Collins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Longtime member of the Hiawatha City Commission - William "Bill" R. Collins Sr. - passed away on April 13 at the age of 77.Collins was born June 24, 1945 to Wayne Collins and Margaret (Grace) King Collins in Sparks - one of 16 siblings. He attended schools in Sparks and later a drafting trade program.He married Mary Thompson on Feb. 11, 1967 and the couple raised four children in their Hiawatha home.Collins was known for his huge vegetable garden every season and hosted over-the-top Christmas and Halloween displays.Collins was a dedicated public servant - serving the City of Hiawatha for nearly 30 years as a city commissioner and the last several years as mayor, retiring in 2023.A celebration of Collins' life was planned for Wednesday, April 19 at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home with interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha. For full obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. More from this section Ray Romano needed stent after discovering 90 percent artery blockage +3 Breakthrough brings scientists step closer to birth control pill for men Bird Flu in Chilean Man Shows Virus Adapting to Human Spread Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Longtime member of city commission - Bill Collins - passes away Hiawatha vocal music students statebound HHS volleyball girls named to KVA All Academic Team Tornado season preparation HDEA sponsors scholarship to Kansas Future Teachers Academy April is National Poetry Month FFA officers installed at banquet Alpha Kappa Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPrince Harry ‘had heart-to-heart with King Charles’ before it was announced he’d come to coronationThe egg hunt is on!Hawks push to winning record with wins over Royal ValleyHiawatha home sustains significant damage in Saturday afternoon blazeSheriff advises of new scamDefeating Brock's Giant Color Run set for April 29New advances helping to manage diabetesHawks finish 4th on the course at Hiawatha InvitationalKansas lawmakers push back on AG attempts to influence legislation, go on ‘alien hunt’Kansas Legislature harbors apprehension about authorizing U.S. constitutional convention Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
