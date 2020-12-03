Betty Lou French, of Hiawatha, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the age of 92.
French was born Aug. 31, 1928 near Troy to William Everett and Verlie May Clary Colley. She was a lifelong resident of Northeast Kansas.
Following years of teaching, she married Bill French and the two owned the Hiawatha Greenhouse for many years. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Survivors include her children Beverly Brock and Tony French and their families of Hiawatha, along with many grandchildren.
Services are being planned at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. For complete service and obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
