The Brown County Sheriff reported that two children who were lost on Monday were found safe and sound.
Sheriff Merchant reported that at approximately 2:30 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from a 13-year-old male, who reported that he and his 8-year-old brother were lost.
"The kids went fishing in a local pond north of Fairview and decided to take an alternate route home and became disoriented with the tall corn and unfamiliar surroundings and couldn't find their way home," Sheriff Merchant said. "He kept in contact with dispatch who located a specific area where they could be found by tracking his phone signal. A local farmer assisted in honing in the possible area where the kids might be and Undersheriff Guilliams walked through a corn field and located the kids, unharmed but tired and thirsty at approximately 3:30."
