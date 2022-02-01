Employees at GNBank are sponsoring a "Love You More" fundraiser for their former co-worker Tammie Sisk on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Fisher Community Center.
The doors open at 4 p.m., followed by a freewill meal from 5-7 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m. with Logan Gormely, who is donating his skills and time to do the live auction. Area businesses have donated items for the auctions.
In 2019, Tammie Sisk was unexpectedly diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease. In the last 2 years, she has endured two triple bypass surgeries, an infection in her sternum requiring trips seven days a week for 16 weeks for IV treatment and more. She has continued to fight infections and bone fragments from her multiple surgeries, requiring her to retire from her position as assistant vice president at GNBank.
That combined with her husband's days away from his work and ongoing travel expenses inspired the idea for the fundraiser.
Connie Mathewson, VP-VP-BSA/AML officer at GNBank, said they are also partnering with the HHS Red Hawk School Bank and HHS marketing instructor Kathy Lindstrom to create flyers, advertisements and social media events on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Students will also be “live streaming” at the event. Mathewson said this is important because with Sisk’s health concerns, she will not be able to attend and the livestreaming will let her be a part of the event and allow guests to say hello.
For more information find @Loveyoumorefund on social media.
