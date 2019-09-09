The Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP, Inc.) is requesting nominations for two low-income representative to be elected to serve on the agency's tripartite Multi-County Board of Directors as a representative of the Southern Region, which consists of Atchison, Leavenworth, Jefferson, Jackson, Pottawatomie, Riley, Osborn, and Mitchell counties. The representative will be elected for a three-year term beginning in January 2020.
Multi-County Board members also represent the private and public sectors. The governance purposes of the Multi-County Board are to provide strategic direction, policy and fiscal oversight of organizational operations and service delivery.
A nominee must be at least 18 years of age; reside in the Southern Region; meet the low-income guideline of 125% of poverty or below; or represent an organization with a primary interest in serving low-income populations and be nominated by a low-income individual. Persons below the federal poverty guidelines (under 125%) can nominate themselves or can be nominated by another low-income person.
Nominations will be accepted through October 4th at 4:00 pm. Nominations may be filed at the NEK-CAP, Inc. Administration Office located at 1260 220th Street, Hiawatha, 785-742-2222 or mailed to the address above. For additional information regarding the nomination process, please contact Heather Williams at the Administrative Office at 785-742-2222 (extension 157) or toll free at 888-904-8159 (extension 157).
After nominations close, the Nominations Committee will meet to officially review the nominations for the Southern Region and place on the ballot the names of those qualified to run. The date, time and polling place for the election will be announced in the near future. Only individuals falling below the current low-income guidelines will be eligible to vote.
The mission of NEK-CAP, Inc. is to provide comprehensive education and social services to low-income community members through collaborative partnerships focused on promoting family development, empowerment and economic security.
Programs include Early Head Start/Head Start, Family & Community Resources, Employment Related Services, Housing Choice Voucher Program, emergency rental and utility assistance, and wellness programs.
Serving Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Leavenworth, Marshall, Mitchell, Nemaha, Osborne, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Smith, and Washington Counties.For more information about NEK-CAP, Inc. services call 888-904-8159 or visit http://www.nekcap.org.
Funding sources include federal grants from the Administration for Children and Families/Department of Health and Human Services to operate Early Head Start/Head Start; Department of Housing and Urban Development; State of Kansas/Department of Children and Families Early Head Start; Kansas Housing Resources Corporation; USDA/Kansas Department of Education; and private donations.
