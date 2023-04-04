Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust announced today that it will become Bank of Blue Valley, a division of HTLF Bank, effective April 14. This follows the announcement of the parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., to consolidate its 11 banking charters operating in 12 states into a single state-based charter named HTLF Bank.
The consolidation of charters provides the opportunity to realize efficiencies in operating costs, audit fees, regulatory examinations and insurance premiums. Bank of Blue Valley currently exceeds all regulatory capital requirements.
“Simplifying the way we operate is a natural step in our evolution as a growing commercial and retail bank,” said Brent Giles, president and CEO, Bank of Blue Valley. “Our ability to streamline processes and create efficiencies only enhances our capability to deliver on our promise – to put every client’s financial dreams and aspirations at the forefront of everything we do.”
Bank of Blue Valley’s back-office operations, products and services were integrated with Morrill and Janes Bank following the merger in 2019. Moving forward, products and services will continue to be offered under the Bank of Blue Valley brand as a division of HTLF Bank.
“Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust is part of the Bank of Blue Valley family, but the only one that currently doesn’t use the name,” said Nick Harling, commercial agriculture banker, Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust, a division of Bank of Blue Valley. “We are the same bank, ownership, leadership and staff, but now have a new name that matches our counterparts. The goal of both banks is, and has always been, to provide access to local bank leadership and decision-makers and make a significant impact in our communities.”
