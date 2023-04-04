Bank of Blue Valley

Morrill and Janes Bank and Trust announced today that it will become Bank of Blue Valley, a division of HTLF Bank, effective April 14. This follows the announcement of the parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., to consolidate its 11 banking charters operating in 12 states into a single state-based charter named HTLF Bank.

The consolidation of charters provides the opportunity to realize efficiencies in operating costs, audit fees, regulatory examinations and insurance premiums. Bank of Blue Valley currently exceeds all regulatory capital requirements.

