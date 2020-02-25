Mainstreet Flower Shoppe was named the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Member of the Month, as voted on by Chamber members.
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe has been in downtown Hiawatha since December 2006 and is owned by Kim Kleopfer and her husband, Dennis. They purchased the building at 713 Oregon the summer of 2006 and remodeled the building to fit their needs for a flower shop.
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe currently has three part-time employees and on Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, Kleopfer said they have a crew of 15-17 helping to make the week a success. She said she is very grateful for her loyal customers and always welcomes new ones.
Mainstreet Flower Shoppe is a full-service florist offering flowers for all occasions, with delivery available area wide. Bridal registry, along with tuxedo rental, are a couple of her favorite services that they offer. Home decor, bereavement items, balloons, gourmet foods, candy bouquets and fresh fudge make for fun shopping in downtown Hiawatha.
Kleopfer was passionate about implementing the Shop Local campaign through the Chamber several years ago and said she looks forward to promoting it every holiday season. Kleopfer is also active in the Downtown Business Group and participates and helps organize events downtown. She said she loves to give back to the
community in many different and anonymous ways.
The Kleopfers live north of Fairview on a family farm, where Dennis farms. They have two children and four grandchildren -- son Matthew and his wife, Jenessa, live with their four children on a farm outside of Fredonia and son Andrew lives north of Fairview.
HCVB President Kate Miller said the business, organization or member being recognized each month will be selected by its HCVB membership peers. A sign celebrating the recognition will be placed in a window, outside or inside of their place of work, organization or home, as well as information place on social media and in the Hiawatha World about why they were selected by the HCVB membership and information letting others know about their business, organization or why they are a member as an individual.
Emails are sent out monthly to the HCVB membership with a link to a Google Document to vote on the Member of the Month. Contact the Chamber at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net or call 742-7136 for more information.
