The Majestic Maple kickstarted its holiday festiveness this week at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.
What's a Majestic Maple you ask? It's one of the descendants of the Granddaddy Maple that sits proudly on the northwest corner of 2nd and Miami streets. Theodore Korthanke lived at this house and planted this very first maple tree. Over the years he produced baby maples to share with his neighbors and the Beautiful City of Maples was born!
With Christmas around the corner and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau's Merry and Bright Night set for Dec. 18, what better time than to let the maples shine.
Chamber President Kate Miller said she has had this dream to decorate a Majestic Maple for several years now, after seeing a similar lit tree in another community. She had a vision of wrapping the tree from top to bottom in lights.
And this week, thanks to the donations of several local people and the Brown County Historical Society, the seed for the Majestic Maple was planted.
Along with the help of Lynn Allen, BCHS curator/director, Miller chose a tree at the Ag Museum, where many people go for photos and visits. They started the wrapping this week and lit the tree and encourage the public to come visit.
"You can even drop off a letter to Santa," she said.
Now they need the public's help, Miller said.
"We aren’t done yet! We want to eventually have enough lights to cover every branch on the tree," she said. "We are looking for donations in form of Christmas Lights - it takes a lot of lights to wrap a tree - so if you have old Christmas lights or would like to donate new to the cause please let us know! Thank you to everyone who has donated so far!"
Anyone wanting to donate to the Majestic Maple contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Or drop off your donation of good used lights to the office at 801 Oregon St., between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
