NEMAHA COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested the man who was shot by law enforcement officers during an incident outside his residence in Sabetha.
On Thursday, Oct. 28 at approximately 4:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested Kelly J. Hall, 38, of Sabetha, for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Hall had been receiving medical treatment at Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, and was arrested as he was released from the hospital.
Hall was booked into the Nemaha County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Any further information related to this case is expected to come from the Nemaha County Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.