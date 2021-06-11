A 35-year-old man was arrested following a high speed chase through the county late Thursday afternoon.
Derek Scott Frakes was arrested by Iowa Tribal Police following the high speed chase that involved not only Tribal Police, but Brown County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Hiawatha Police Department. Frakes was apprehended in Hiawatha and the chase through town included down Oregon after circling around the Walking Trail, in the high school parking lot and behind the bus barn. He is being held in the Brown County Jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude LEO, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, unsafe stopping or turning and disobeying traffic control devices and failure to give proper signal.
