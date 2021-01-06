One local long-term care facility has taken advantage of a government contract with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to help long term care facilities expedite vaccinations of their patients and staff members.
Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center joined in the program, and received the first wave of Pfizer vaccines late last month. According to Maple Heights Administrator Denise Wolney, a CVS pharmacy team was on site on Dec. 28 to administer the first of two rounds of the vaccine, with the second dose scheduled for Jan. 18.
Wolney and Lori Rieger, DON, were the first employees to take the vaccine.
“We are pleased to be one of the first long term care facilities in the state,” said Wolney. “This generation of elders that we serve have been through epidemics in the past, and most were eager to take the vaccine.”
Wolney is confident that being in the front of the line for vaccines will help to move life a little closer to back to normal for residents.
“We hope we are one step closer in reducing visitation restrictions,” said the Administrator.
