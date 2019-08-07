Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha has been named to the Great Plains Quality Care Collaborative (GPQCC) Honor Roll in recognition of its performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures.
Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Quality Composite Score Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less for at least one month [between April 2015 and January 2019]. The Composite Score is comprised of 13 long-stay measures; a score of 6 or better reflects the cumulative effect of systems improvement with a long-term care setting.
“Nursing homes on the Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality,” said Brenda Groves, LPN, CADDCT, CDP, Great Plains QIN-QIO quality improvement consultant. “We applaud the hard work of Maple Heights and its commitment to provide excellent long-term care.”
Administrator Denise Wolney said achieving this monthly score is very significant.
“...as only 10 percent of the nation’s nursing homes had a Quality Measure Composite Score of 6.0 or below upon the start of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 11th Scope of Work,” she continued. “I am proud of the hard work and commitment of our team.”
The GPQCC is part of the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs, was launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States. Great Plains Quality Innovation Network has been a long-time supporter and partner of the NNHQCC.
The NNHQCC strives to instill sustainable quality and performance improvement practices, eliminate Healthcare-Acquired Conditions (HACs) and improve resident satisfaction and safety by focusing on systems that impact quality. These systems can include staffing, operations, communication, leadership, compliance, clinical models, quality of life indicators and specific clinical outcomes, such as mobility, inappropriate antipsychotic use for persons living with dementia and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). View a complete list of Nursing Home Quality Measure Composite Score Honor Roll recipients in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. https://greatplainsqin.org/honor-roll/
Maple Heights is the only skilled long-term care facility in Hiawatha, providing skilled, assisted living, respite and specialized dementia care to northeast Kansas. Residents requiring skilled care may be able to use their Medicare Part A benefits for rehabilitation. Licensed nursing staff are on duty 24/7, which includes RN’s and LPN’s. Maple Heights prides itself on its stable team of professionals who are focusing on culture change and the household model of care.
Great Plains QIN is the Quality Improvement Organization for Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The GPQIN team works with healthcare providers and communities to implement data-driven quality initiatives to improve healthcare. Great Plains QIN offers technical assistance, tailored education, best practices, tools and resources. Through these efforts, we intend to improve patient safety, reduce harm and improve clinical care at the local and regional levels. Learn more at greatplainsqin.org.
