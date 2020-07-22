Where were you 60 years ago?
You may not have been born yet, but Maple Lanes was definitely a staple to provide fun, family entertainment in Hiawatha.
On July 30, 1960, Maple Lanes Bowling Alley opened its doors with Lloyd Patterson as the owner.
"It was new and was the best thing with automatic pinspotters, air conditioning and lots of parking," current manager Jackie Milroy said.
The bowling alley has had several owners, including Hiawatha residents Daryl and Elsie Monaghan, who bought the bowling alley in 1984. The Monaghan family kept the doors open until May 2017 when Daryl and Elsie retired, offering the building for sale.
Steve Sempeck opened the doors back up in December 2018 with Milroy managing it since February 2019.
Milroy said the bowling alley has seen many improvements in the past two years.
"We have put in new synthetic lanes, repainted, remodeled the bathrooms and installed an automatic scoring system that should finally be ready by our exciting 60th anniversary celebration," she said.
Milroy said Maple Lanes is planning a special 60th anniversary celebration from Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 2
The schedule of events includes 60-cent specials that kick off on Thursday from 1 to 10 p.m. and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, including 60-cent games, show rental and small fountain sodas. On Friday, get ready for a flashback to the '60s with "60s Sock Hop Cosmic bowling."
The fun continues from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with the "Longest Outdoor Lane" of 90 feet. They are selling chances for strikes and everyone who gets one wins a prize. All kids signed up for kids bowl free get a free try and will get a prize.
Back inside, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. will be a doubles tournament of two games for $6 a team and prizes for the winners.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, all past and present league bowlers, no matter what kind of league, are invited to a free one-game tournament from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The three teams with the "Oldest Bowler" win a prize, and prizes also will be awarded for the tournament.
Come celebrate with Maple Lanes with birthday cake on Sunday and $6.60 specials on pizzas.
As you can see, it's time to celebrate the '60s and 60 years.
"Please come and celebrate with us for this amazing celebration!" Milroy said.
